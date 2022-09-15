Mega-Sena winner is murdered in the interior of São Paulo

The 55-year-old victim was found dead with signs of beating on the banks of the Bandeirantes Highway

Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, winner of the Mega Sena in 2020, he was found dead this Wednesday, 14, in Hortolândia, in the interior of Sao Paulo. The 55-year-old victim showed signs of being beaten on the banks of Rodovia dos Bandeirantes (SP-348). Jonas was taken to a hospital in the region, but he could not resist his injuries. The cause of death, according to the death certificate, was traumatic brain injury. According to the Civil police, which investigates the case, numerous attempts were made to withdraw the victim’s account. Including one of them for R$ 3 million. THE Secretary of Public Security (SSP) from the State of São Paulo reported that approximately R$ 20,000 was withdrawn from Jonas’ account through bank transfers and via Pix. In addition, his debit card was taken by the criminals. Regarding the case, the information is that the Mega-Sena winner went out for a walk on Tuesday morning, the 13th, and did not return home. With no news, the victim’s family registered a police report on the disappearance. The next day, the victim’s body was found. So far, no suspects have been arrested.