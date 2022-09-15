Mega-Sena winner killed in Hortolândia had R$ 20 thousand withdrawn from account by transfer and PIX | Campinas and Region

The 2020 Mega-Sena winner of BRL 47.1 million who died this Wednesday (14) in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo, after being found with signs of beating on the side of a highway, had about BRL 20,000 withdrawn from the account through bank transfers and via PIX according to the Secretary of Public Security (SSP).

The folder also reported that the debit card of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, was also taken by the suspects.

“Exams were requested from the IML (Forensic Medical Institute). Diligences are continuing with a view to clarifying the facts and arresting those involved”, says the note.

The Civil Police found that several attempts were made to loot, one of them worth R$ 3 million, during the period in which the victim was missing. Until the last update of this report, no one had been arrested.

The information is that Jonas Lucas went out for a walk on Tuesday morning (13) and did not return to the house. The family’s lawyer told police that the man had only taken his wallet and documents. At the end of the day, as it was no longer possible to contact him, family members registered a disappearance at the electronic police station.

The victim was rescued this Wednesday morning by an ambulance from the highway concessionaire and sent to Mário Covas Hospital.

Kléber Altale, director of the Judiciary Police Department of São Paulo Interior 9 (Deinter-9), told g1 that the teams are committed to clarifying the homicide and arresting those responsible. He determined the participation of the team from the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic) of Piracicaba, also in the interior of São Paulo.

Martha Rocha de Castro, delegate of DEIC, informed that the steps have already started to be carried out and that the team should provide the necessary support to the Hortolândia police station.

