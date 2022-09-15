Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with special jewelry; understand

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore important jewelry during the ceremony in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

This Wednesday, the 14th, there was a funeral procession and a ceremony in memory of the queen elizabeth II. next to their husbands, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton participated in the events and even paid tribute to the monarch through jewelry.

The actress and wife of prince harry made a simple and symbolic gesture by wearing a pair of earrings that were a gift from the sovereign. The jewel had already been worn by Meghan in her only one-on-one engagement with the Queen in 2018.

The Princess of Wales and wife of prince william wore a jewel from Elizabeth’s personal collection: a brooch with three pearls in diamond pavé on her coat. The piece was worn by the Queen on her 73rd birthday in Seoul, South Korea. Kate had previously been seen wearing the brooch in 2017 during an event. In addition, the princess chose pearl earrings that belonged to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried with few jewels

Next Monday, the 19th, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at Westminster Abbey, in London, and, according to The Daily Mail, the monarch will wear only two sentimental jewels.

According to experts, the sovereign will be wearing only her wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings. Lisa Levinson said Elizabeth will wear a ring made of Welsh gold, the material used in royal wedding rings in a tradition that began centuries ago. The wedding ring was passed down to her after being given to her parents for their wedding in 1923 and was made from the Clogau St. David in Wales. Earrings, on the other hand, were often used by the British woman, who had several pairs of different sizes.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!