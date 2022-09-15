Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton: Separate Cars at Queen Elizabeth II’s Wake

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton arrived in separate cars at Westminster Hall, in London, England, for the wake of the monarch this Wednesday (14), which must follow all real protocols until Monday (19).

Kate Middleton attended the funeral in the company of the queen consort, Camilla, wife of the current king after gaining fame as a lover in the past. Meghan Meghan, banned by King Charles III from being on her last visit to the monarch, would have traveled with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Later, the two were seen together and accompanied by their respective husbands. It’s worth noting that the Princess of Wales wore a brooch sported by the Queen, while the Duchess of Sussex was sporting pearl earrings given to her after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Princess Anne says goodbye to the Queen in an emotional way

Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, said goodbye to her mother in a moving way by publishing a text on the official profile of the royal family on Instagram, where they accumulate almost 13 million followers this Tuesday (13).

“A statement from the Princess Royal: I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dear Mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her latest journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been humiliating and encouraging”, he began.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to everyone and everyone who shares our sense of loss. We may have remembered how much of their presence and contribution to our national identity we take for granted”, he declared.