Mel Maia highlights a thong belt and lifts the mood with beauty

This Wednesday (14), the actress Mayan honey, 18 years old, raised the temperature for his more than 12 million followers by sharing a sequence of clicks enjoying a bath in the sea and pool next to his friends. At the time, the film’s star ‘All for a Popstar’ squandered her perfect curves in the midst of nature and conquered more than 1 million likes from internet users.

“’happy, you know?! :)”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication, highlighting all her natural beauty for the camera lens, in addition to putting her sculptural body and PP waist in a very thin bikini. In the comments, fans left a shower of praise for Mayan honey.

“She loved this kitty I gave her”, joked a follower in the comments. “Wonderful Goddess”, highlighted another. “Mel Maia as always radiant”, fired another fan of the actress, among several messages of praise for the influencer.

It is worth mentioning that Mayan honey has been single since the end of her relationship with football player João Pedro. In the last year, she has spoken out after the singer Mc Melody imply that the two had an affair. Both came out to deny it.