member of the Royal Guard faints during the wake of Elizabeth II

One of the British Royal Guards guards guarding the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II fell during the monarch’s wake, this Wednesday (14/9). The transmission was interrupted while the man was rescued.

Video of the moment shows that he was part of a group with four other members of the Kingsguard and was positioned further forward. He starts to bend over and the man behind him tries to catch him, to no avail.

Two other police officers approach to help him and the transmission camera is cut to an external environment.

The expectation is that approximately 750 thousand admirers of the queen will pass through the place, during the five days in which the body will be veiled.

People crowding in wait will be queued along the south bank of the River Thames. They receive a numbered wristband so they can get out of line and use the restroom, or pick up supplies without losing their seats.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived in London on Tuesday night (13/9), after making a two-day procession through Scotland. Prime Minister Liz Truss was there to receive the team responsible for displacing the body. The coffin was transferred to a Land Rover car designed exclusively for the occasion.

The procession passed through the main tourist attractions in London and thousands of English people took to the streets to applaud Queen Elizabeth. The coffin remains at the Palace of Westminster, where it will be exposed to the public until Monday (19/9), when the burial takes place.