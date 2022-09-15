Messi, Mbappe and Neymar score and PSG turn against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League

O Paris Saint-Germain got a scare this Wednesday, for the second round of the group stage of Champions League. Playing away from home, against Maccabi Haifa, PSG came out behind on the scoreboard and sweated to turn around and win 3-1, with goals from Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. Despite the superiority, the French did not have an easy life in the match.

Favourites, PSG started the match creating the best opportunities, but Mbappe missed his two best attacks on the attack. Who came out ahead, however, was Maccabi Haifa. In the 23rd minute, Haziza threw it to Chery, who hit the goal face first, and opened the scoring.

The Israelis even extended the score in the 32nd minute, when Pierrot came face to face with Donnarumma and scored. The move, however, was annulled by the attacker’s offside.

Lucky for PSG, who managed to equalize four minutes later. Mbappe took it to the back on the left side of the area and crossed low. The ball hit the mark and, in the rest, Messi pushed it into the goal and left everything even before the break.

In the second half, PSG played in the attacking field and created the best chances, but with difficulties to convert. In the 23rd minute, however, the pressure paid off. After missing a good opportunity, Messi gave the perfect pass to Mbappe, behind the marking. Shirt 7 hit a low cross and won the turn.

The victory was consolidated in the 42nd minute of the second half, when Neymar received a shot alone in the attack, killed in the thigh and hit low, left-handed, to extend the advantage. The goal confirmed the victory and finally gave PSG peace of mind.

Benfica beats Juventus

Still in Group H, another turnaround took place this Wednesday. Playing away from home, in Turin, the benfica hit the Juventus 2-1. The Italians took the lead right at the beginning of the game, with a headed goal by Milik. Still in the first half, the Portuguese team drew with João Mário, from a penalty. In the second stage, the Brazilian David Neres scored the winning goal.

Juve even drew with Vlahovic, but the goal was disallowed for offside at the beginning of the play. Thus, the Portuguese victory was confirmed.

Situation in the table

With the results of the day, Benfica ends the round in the lead of Group H, with six points, tied with the runner-up, PSG, but ahead on goal difference. Juventus, who still haven’t scored points, are in third place, while Maccabi Haifa is in the bottom, also zero in the score.

In the next round, PSG faces Benfica away from home, in a duel for the leadership of the group. At the same time, Juventus host Maccabi Haifa seeking to confirm their favoritism and thus add their first points in the competition. Both games will take place on October 5, at 16:00 (Brasília time).



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment