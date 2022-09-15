Microsoft: European Union Asks for More Time for Activision Acquisition After Sony Complaints

Sony is bitterly unhappy with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. For Xbox, the path to acquiring Activision Blizzard is hardat least in Europe, where the European Commission in Brussels decided to take all the time necessary to analyze the business, given your sizeand the Sony complaintswhich are apparently playing a key role, being Microsoft’s main competitor in the video game market and the most interested in don’t miss Call of Duty.

This is what emerges from an article in the Financial Times, which analyzes the reception of the acquisition in Europe. The first timeout came from the UK, where the competition regulator has decided to carry out more in-depth investigations, which should start this weekwelcoming concerns from Sony that it fears losing the Call of Duty series.

Microsoft has not yet given definitive answers to the doubts raised, at least at this stage, according to two FT sources familiar with the situation, eventually taking the situation to the second stage.

Protracted investigations are also expected from the European Commission in the coming weeks. People familiar with the environment say that Europe will take its time for the reasons set out above.

In short, the hurdles to overcome before seeing Activision Blizzard join Microsoft are more than many imagined and it looks like the Playstation is willing to complicate things even further. We’ll see how the house of Redmond responds and whether it makes other offers to Sony, so as to meet Jim Ryan’s expectations, or if it tries to pass without offers as Sony has more consoles sold.

