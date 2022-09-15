Moonage Daydream: David Bowie resurfaces in celebration of inspiration and beauty – 9/15/2022

“If there’s no other reason, it’s always something exceptional to hear Bowie’s music.” Right at the beginning of my conversation with Brett Morgen, director of “Moonage Daydream”, the conversation converged with the fans who, even before the movie hit theaters, complained about one or another biographical absence.

A nonsense that would only be understandable if “Moonage Daydream” were a formal biography of the musical genius who departed the planet in 2016, leaving one of the most spectacular legacies of pop culture. It’s not the case. Morgen’s film goes beyond documentary, beyond biography. Beyond expected.

By having access to the musician’s immense archive, the director built a cinematographic odyssey of sound and images that traces a mosaic of emotions as he follows the different phases of Bowie’s more than five decades of career. “Moonage Daydream”, unlike more traditional musical films, offers no answers. Instead, it makes us pay more attention to the questions.

‘Moonage Daydream’ is a unique sensory experience Image: Universal

“I started working with the idea of ​​not doing a biography, inserting the minimum of bibliographic information to clarify the narrative”, says Morgen, who signed the docs “Cobain: Montage of Heck” and “The Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane”. “What caught me completely unprepared was the realization that the film would become a kind of roadmap on how to experience life as richly and as fully as David had.”

“Moonage Daydream” is a feverish and vigorous collage of a life portrayed in moments, with narration by Bowie himself. Along the way, we see how he emerged in 1960s London as a fully-fledged artist, evolving into a new creature over the years, writing and redefining the very concepts of pop culture.

Each transformation, each revolution, did not start from the gears of the corporate system that moves the world of marketing music: Bowie’s mind actually operated on a frequency that saw tomorrow. “Moonage Daydream” captures, in an abstract and intoxicating way, how he turned that vision into art.

To translate this feeling into cinema, Brett Morgen needed to build a visual vocabulary capable of making sense of the sensory onslaught in his hands. “I went into the editing room not only with David’s art as a tool, but also with the art that inspired him,” he explains. “I then sought the freedom to use each fragment, like films and pieces intrinsic to its formation, like the bricks that make up the film.”

Another artistic decision that helped Morgen shape “Moonage Daydream” was to view everything Bowie did as a performance. “It was his quotes, his moments as an artist,” he continues. “He does a performance when he gives interviews. It’s a performance on stage, it’s a performance in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ it’s a performance in documentaries.”

Seeing Bowie’s work as acting, Brett Morgen felt free to use footage from Nicolas Roeg’s “The Man Who Fell To Earth” not as Bowie performing, but as a record of the artist captured at that particular moment. “Every bit of ‘Moonage Daydream’ was crafted like this,” he points out. “That was the pact I made with the audience to weave together the vastness of the material.”

Brett Morgen, director of ‘Moonage Daydream’ Image: Reproduction

It would be very easy to make “Moonage Daydream” a parade of David Bowie songs, interspersed with images of the star. It would not, however, be consistent with its own nonconformist nature. His music cannot be dissociated as a means of expressing his life and his art. What Brett Morgen captures, however, is that she wasn’t the only one.

The greatest triumph of “Moonage Daydream” is using visual and sound immersion to point the creative direction that guided Bowie. What emerges from the creative cacophony is a vibrant contemporary musical playbook, a celebratory path that lulls the audience into the complexity of a genius’s creative mind. It is as if Bowie himself led Morgem’s hand in painting his own life.

The portrait brought by “Moonage Daydream” is, ultimately, one of reverence and celebration. Of revelation and mystery. We don’t need to understand why David Bowie was such a colossus of inspiration and beauty, just know that he was. Just feel. Any attempt to explain this feeling would be an exercise in futility. “If there’s no other reason, it’s always something exceptional to hear Bowie’s music.”