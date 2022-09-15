Moraes determines that Bolsonar deputy’s offense to journalist Vera Magalhães be analyzed at the São Paulo electoral office | Policy

Moraes also ordered the state attorney’s office to take the necessary measures, that is, to investigate the deputy’s conduct.

Alesp should punish deputy Douglas Garcia for insulting journalist Vera Magalhães

In the decision, Moraes attached a link to a journalistic report that reports the aggression.

The episode took place at the end of the debate on TV Cultura between candidates for the government of the state of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Wednesday (14).

Vera, who is a columnist for the newspaper “O Globo”, commentator on CBN radio and presenter of the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, was in the area reserved for journalists when she was approached by Douglas Garcia. He was invited to the debate by Bolsonar candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

With his cell phone in hand, he approaches Vera and says that she is “a disgrace to journalism” and intimidates her. The phrase is the same used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the journalist during the Band debate between presidential candidates.

“Considering the seriousness of what happened, I determine that the aforementioned link of the matter be forwarded to the Deputy Electoral Attorney General so that he can give the proper referral to the Regional Electoral Attorney of São Paulo, with the aim of analyzing any measures he deems necessary. necessary”, wrote Moraes.

Prosecutor opens investigation

On Wednesday afternoon, the Attorney General of Justice of São Paulo, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, opened a criminal investigation against Douglas Garcia.

Douglas Garcia is entitled to privileged jurisdiction by virtue of his role and can only be criminally prosecuted by the attorney general.

Vera Magalhães said, in an interview with GloboNews, that the parliamentarian acted “deliberately and premeditatedly”.

“He had a guest badge from the candidate Tarcísio Freitas to attack me, he did it deliberately and premeditatedly because he posted before on social media that he was waiting for me. He asked: ‘will Vera Magalhães show up’? Therefore, whoever says that he is now surprised and outraged… his party, should have already seen that he was premeditating something, because he made this post. This is regrettable, it is unacceptable,” said the journalist.