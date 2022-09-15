Moraes determines that the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office investigates Douglas Garcia’s case against journalist

In an order, the president of the TSE highlighted the seriousness of the episode

President of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, determined that the Regional Electoral Attorney of São Paulo investigate the case of deputy Douglas Garcia



the president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE)minister Alexandre de Moraesdetermined this Wednesday, 14th, that the Regional Electoral Attorney of São Paulo investigate the case of the state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans), who insulted a journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura, during the second debate between candidates for the State Government. In a dispatch, Moraes highlighted the seriousness of the episode. “Considering the seriousness of what happened, I determine that the aforementioned link of the matter be forwarded to the Deputy Electoral General Prosecutor so that he can give the proper referral to the Regional Electoral Prosecutor of São Paulo, in order to analyze any measures that he deems necessary. ”. On Tuesday night, the 13th, Douglas Garcia attacked journalist Vera Magalhães during a debate between candidates for the Government of Sao Paulo. Videos circulating on social media show the moment when Douglas, recording a video with his cell phone, approaches Vera and begins to utter insults and intimidation, even saying that the presenter of Roda Viva is a “shame on Brazilian journalism ”.

Earlier, the attorney general of Justice of São Paulo, Mario Luiz Sarrubbo, opened a criminal investigation against the deputy. An agreement between the Public Ministry (MP) of São Paulo and press organizations was signed in August to strengthen protection for journalists. As a result, additional channels were opened for the MP to receive complaints about episodes of violence directed at press professionals. Douglas Garcia is entitled to forum by prerogative of office and can only be prosecuted criminally by the attorney general. In addition, the Republicans informed that he will summon Douglas Garcia to “give his explanations” about the attacks on journalist Vera Magalhães. In a note, the caption said that it repudiated the parliamentarian’s attitudes towards São Paulo and reinforced that it does not agree with the deputy’s approach and that it will evaluate “possible concrete measures”. “The party has never attacked anyone in any way,” reads a statement from the state executive. The acronym also reaffirms that the party’s conduct is guided by conservatism “through dialogue, respect for institutions and people and common sense”.