Moraes unlocks accounts of businessmen accused of sharing scammer messages on WhatsApp

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) unblocked the bank accounts of Bolsonarista businessmen investigated on suspicion of spreading scammer messages in a WhatsApp group. He highlighted that the measure was taken “in view of the possibility of using resources to finance illicit and undemocratic acts”, but assessed that it is no longer necessary. There were fears that they might try to finance anti-democratic acts during the independence holiday acts.

“Due to the passing of the holiday of 9/7/2022 and the removal of the bank secrecy of the investigated parties, a measure that will make it possible to deepen the investigation and verify any financing of criminal acts, it is no longer necessary to maintain the blockade. of the financial assets of the nominated persons”, reads part of the decision.

Moraes ordered the Central Bank to inform financial institutions about the immediate unblocking of the accounts.

Last month, by order of the minister, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants against the eight businessmen. The dialogues were revealed by the website “Metropolises”. The target list includes businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, and Meyer Nigri, from Tecnisa. Businessmen Afrânio Barreira Filho, Ivan Wrobel, José Isaac Peres, José Koury, Luiz André Tissot and Marco Aurélio Raymundo are also targeted.