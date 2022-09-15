More advantageous to supply with ethanol or gasoline? See what the ANP says

Even with the drop in fuel prices, any economy these days is welcome. The driver always keeps an eye on the calculation to know what is most advantageous. Fuel up with ethanol or gasoline? Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) indicate that in only three states does ethanol show an advantage. Look!

The math is done as follows: if the value of ethanol is up to 70% of the price of gasoline, filling up with it is more advantageous. Despite this, some more recent studies indicate that the proportion has risen to 75% because of the evolution of engines and the fuel itself. See what makes sense to you.

Fuel up with ethanol or gasoline?

The drop in fuel prices has been felt by drivers in recent months. This is a result of the measures adopted by the Federal government that some time ago went ahead and made a limitation on the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Based on current prices at gas stations in the country, according to data from ANP, ethanol is the best choice in just three states. Only in São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso do drivers save more when fueling their vehicles with ethanol. In other regions of Brazil, gasoline is the most advantageous option.

Despite this, the suggestion for a economy The real thing is that the driver makes the calculations according to reality itself. The tip is to observe the vehicle’s performance in both ways, both with ethanol and gasoline.

Some more recent studies show that the evolution of engines, as well as that of ethanol itself, makes the new calculation consider the proportion of up to 75%, not more than 70%.

The technology used in each vehicle combined with the way each driver drives on a daily basis can indicate different results. Overall, to get an idea of ​​which is the best choice, do the math below: