MPRJ arrests businessman and candidate for deputy who declared to the Electoral Court to have R$ 5.1 million in cash | Rio de Janeiro

One of the five prisoners of the third phase of Operation Apanthropía, launched this Thursday (15) by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro against embezzlement in Itatiaia, is a candidate for federal deputy and declared to the TSE to have BRL 5.1 million in kind. Clebio Lopes PereiraO Clébio Jacarewas arrested at home in Riserva Uno, a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s West Zone.