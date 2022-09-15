MPRJ arrests businessman and candidate for deputy who declared to the Electoral Court to have R$ 5.1 million in cash | Rio de Janeiro

Abhishek Pratap

One of the five prisoners of the third phase of Operation Apanthropía, launched this Thursday (15) by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro against embezzlement in Itatiaia, is a candidate for federal deputy and declared to the TSE to have BRL 5.1 million in kind. Clebio Lopes PereiraO Clébio Jacarewas arrested at home in Riserva Uno, a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio’s West Zone.

Clébio Jacaré is a businessman and, according to the MPRJ, commanded a group that defrauded contracts between companies and the municipality. At his house, prosecutors seized around R$30,000 and US$3,000 in cash.

Money seized from Clébio Jacaré — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

  1. Clebio Lopes Pereira, the Clébio Jacarebusinessperson;
  2. Ednei da Conceição Cordeiroformer Secretary of Social Assistance and Human Rights of Itatiaia;
  3. Fabio Alves Ramosformer chief of staff to the mayor of Itatiaia;
  4. Geilson Dias de Almeidadeputy councilor, in flagrante delicto for possession of a weapon;
  5. Julio Cesar da Silva Santiago, the Julinho
  6. Silvano Rodrigues da Silva, the little vancouncilor and former interim mayor of Itatiaia

Operation Apanthropía also investigates the existence of ghost servers and the practice of cracking.

About 97 MP agents left Volta Redonda to fulfill 41 search and arrest warrants and five arrest warrants in Itatiaia, Valença, Angra dos Reis, in the Visconde de Mauá district, in Resende, and in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

According to the MP, in Itatiaia, search and seizure warrants will be carried out at the City Council. The removal of six city councilors was also requested.

