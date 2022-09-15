“My emotional was in the foot”

posted on 9/14/2022 1:33 PM / updated on 9/14/2022 2:11 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Internet)

Actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, recalled during an interview with the podcast who can, canpresented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fê Paes Leme, the time he dated PSG player Neymar Jr.

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar had a relationship marked by comings and goings that lasted between 2013 and 2018.

During the chat, Marquezine spoke about how gossip entered her life after she stopped being seen as a child actress, when she played the character Lurdinha, in the soap opera. Save Jorge (2012), with only 17 years.





“I loved working as a child, but as a teenager I started to suffer. Because no one tells you that you’re not a child anymore, now you’re a teenager, now you’re gossip. Overnight you caught half of Rio de Janeiro without leaving home “, said the actress.

“My mother didn’t know what to do, every day was a new gossip. You already have a need of age to reassure yourself all the time, you worry about what they think about you, what they say about you. That of course, at school. Now imagine on the internet, for everyone to see, people saying what you did, that you are this or that. It was very difficult”, added Bruna Marquezine.

Following, Bruna talked about how was the relationship with the star of the Brazilian team.

“I started dating another very famous person, and it wasn’t our choice whether the relationship would be exposed or not, it just was. I understood a lot and didn’t understand anything either. When it came to the end, I left much stronger, but very hurt. It was a natural process, I came to understand that it was much better to be a real example than a ‘perfection’, which we know doesn’t exist’, he said.

In the end, Bruna stated that she was looking for a false perfection in the relationship to escape criticism.

“I was trying to fit in and try to sell a perfect personality, in a perfect relationship, when in fact we broke up and got back together once a month, my emotions were on the rocks. There was nothing unusual in my life for an 18-year-old girl, but I was under a magnifying glass and it yielded, and still yields, clicks and sales’, pointed out Marquezine.