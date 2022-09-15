Neto charges Mason Gloves after the end of his career due to fatigue

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Neto charges Mason Gloves after the end of his career due to fatigue 4 Views

Neto sent a message to Luva de Pedreiro.

Credit: Reproduction

During the exhibition on YouTube, of the program Os Donos da Bola, Neto commented on the situation of Luva de Pedreiro. Choosing to interrupt his career, the influencer caused a surprise by deleting all his videos to follow a simpler life. Therefore, the former player was unhappy with the choice, as Iran Ferreira was living a life of hype.

Continuing with the speech, Neto asked Souza why Luva de Pedreiro had given up his career. As the team of Falcão, the influencer’s manager, is taking care of the situation, the São Paulo idol believes in a turning point in the case.

The Mason Glove got tired. If Glova de Pedreiro got tired, imagine my father who was a bricklayer’s servant… imagine his father (Velloso’s) who worked for ****. If Mason’s Glove got tired, imagine the mason’s servant. If he got tired with a hell of a bullet, imagine the trowel. I would take those paint cans, put them on my shoulder and climb up there… Glova de Pedreiro got tired! What the f*** did he get tired of?“, began Neto.

It’s not possible, old man. Is he tired?”he asked Souza.

He doesn’t want the famous life anymore, but he comes back”replied the commentator.

The guy went to the Champions League and I didn’t go”added Neto.

In addition, Neto advised Luva de Pedreiro, as he may be suffering from depression. In this way, the presenter mentioned that he also suffers from the disease, but he did not abandon his career because he needed work. In this scenario, the best way is to seek professional help.

Is Glova depressed? Let him take care of himself, I have it too, but we have to work”finished.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

In addition to Glova de Pedreiro, remember 6 influencers who have already taken a break or ended their careers – Small Businesses Big Business

+ Digital influencer Luva de Pedreiro announced that he will stop producing content, after having …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved