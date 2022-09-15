New Ford Mustang has images revealed on the internet

On the @cochespias channel, through member @wilcoblok, photos of the New Ford Mustang 2023 were unofficially revealed, showing the new generation of muscle car that will arrive in Brazil next year, bringing a new layout.

The New Mustang arrives in the S650 generation and draws attention to the body with smoother and more fluid lines, with a front with triple full LED headlights.

The long hood gained air outlets closer to the front grille, with an enlarged format and still keeping the two side inlets in the same set.

The bumper has a more robust shape and an integrated spoiler, while the mirrors are more aerodynamic and the roof is more fluid.

At the rear, the triple lanterns resemble traffic signs and are entirely in LED, with the bumper having a less enveloping shape, but with the four exhaust ports of the GT version and an air diffuser.

Inside, the new panel houses a 12.3-inch digital cluster, plus multimedia with a much larger flat screen.

The steering wheel is also new, as well as the climate control controls have been greatly simplified, as is the console, which has a short parking brake lever and a gear lever with a ball knob.

The Recaro sports seats in leather have a new finish with hollow elements in the backrests and a really interesting look.

It is not yet known how the tiny space is for those who go behind, but the Ford Mustang 2023 will arrive with the EcoBoost 2.3 315 horsepower and V8 5.0 Coyote engines, which updated should reach 470 horsepower, at least.

The 10-speed automatic transmission and the six-speed manual transmission will continue, as will the indispensable rear-wheel drive.

The New Mustang will be officially presented on this corner (15) and will maintain its American production and without a plug-in hybrid version, however, a 48-volt mild hybrid system may appear in the states and reduce consumption.