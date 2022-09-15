New owner of Blumenauense Hemmer will have to change label after Queen Elizabeth’s death; understand

The multinational Heinz, new owner of Hemmer, from Blumenau, will have to change the labels of ketchups sold in the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

According to the British newspaper Mirror, the change must be made on behalf of the Royal Warrant, a document that allows a company to use the royal coat of arms on products and in marketing in exchange for providing goods and services to royalty.

coat of arms

The queen wore a coat of arms with the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters accompanied by the words “by engagement to Her Majesty the Queen”. With the death of the monarch, the coat of arms will be changed to that of King Charles.

Eight hundred food and beverage brands must withdraw the actual certificates from the products. Among them, Twinings tea, Bollinger champagne, Coca-Cola and Johnnie Walker.

