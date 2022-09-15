New type of plan could double the number of companies that offer closed pension to employees, says Abrapp

A new type of supplementary pension plan, called “corporate instituted”, promises to increase workers’ access to this type of benefit, with the easing of existing constraints in plans sponsored by employers or associations.

The change takes place in the scope of closed pension, a segment composed of the so-called “pension funds” – those in which companies (sponsors) create additional protection for their employees (participants) in retirement, in addition to public pension, which is mandatory. It is also possible for legal entities of a professional, class or sector nature (institutors) to create for their associates (participants). The open supplementary pension plan, in turn, comprises plans sold freely by financial institutions.

According to Luís Ricardo Martins, president of the Brazilian Association of Closed Private Pension Entities (Abrapp), since 2008 there has been a stagnation in the number of sponsored funds, due to little flexibility. With the corporate institution in place, the idea is to encourage more entrepreneurs and leaders to offer the benefit to their employees.

According to the executive, the closed supplementary pension currently brings together about 3,500 sponsors, from a universe of 5.4 million existing companies with 53 million employees, according to data from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD). A conservative view of Abrapp is that, with the established corporate plans, it would be possible to reach 7 thousand sponsors in the next two years, doubling the current base.

The reason lies in the facilities for this type of plan, provided for in the resolution published last month by Previc (National Superintendence of Complementary Pensions) that created the modality. Martins points out, for example, that in other existing supplementary pension formats, one of the main constraints is the obligation for companies to contribute to the plan on a monthly basis.

“Without the obligation, now the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate with his employee, with his union structure, to make contributions or incentives to the plan sporadically”, explains Martins.

In addition, the president of Abrapp points out that in previous formats there was a kind of co-responsibility between pension funds and entrepreneurs, established by legislation. Martins highlights that the new modality will transfer the risk to insurers and create a negotiation environment between participants.

He cites as an example the “instituted associative” plans, created by entities such as class associations or cooperatives, such as the OAB Prev, of the (Brazilian Bar Association), offered to lawyers. With sporadic contributions and lessening of responsibilities, according to the executive, they have been working.

Another improvement should be the search for tax exemption or zero rate, especially for those who are making social security contributions in a period exceeding 14 or 15 years. Abrapp’s proposal is that there is no collection of taxes, a way to encourage citizens to renounce consumption in the present to invest in the long term. Abrapp should send this proposal to presidential candidates, along with other ideas to strengthen the closed pension segment.

Abrapp also mentions that the established corporate plan will be in the format of defined contribution. That is, the value of the contributions will be defined between the workers and the sponsor (company) at the time of hiring. The amount that will be received in the future will vary depending on the amount saved, the contribution time and the profitability of the investments.

According to the association, the risk of the plan is already transferred to an insurer in this model. The minimum amount established for contributions is R$ 50.

Martins explains that companies will institute a plan with the pension funds for their employees, but it also extends to controlled, affiliated, interconnected, maintained and instituted companies. “They can offer it not only for employees, but for any worker that transits in the business conglomerate”, he points out.

This flexibility will also end up benefiting self-employed or legal entities without employees. According to Martins, the new plan will allow the worker to be his own PJ and have a plan. “And it fits in anyone’s pocket”, he adds.

The new plan will also allow unions, associations, federations and confederations, in partnership with business groups, to create sectoral funds and offer them to their affiliates.

Compared to the possibility for citizens to contribute directly to the capital market, focused on retirement, Martins states that the differential of the established corporate plan is the possibility of participating in the business, with a seat on the Boards, monitoring of minutes and meetings that can translate into greater profitability. It also highlights regular payments over 44 years and despite macroeconomic downturns. “Closed pension is the only vehicle for long-term savings”, he says.

