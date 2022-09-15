New version of ‘Pinocchio’ with Tom Hanks as Geppetto is blasted by critics: ‘No life’ – Monet

+



Tom Hanls in Pinocchio (Photo: Disclosure)

‘Pinocchio’, one of Disney’s greatest classics, also won its live-action version, with the direction of Robert Zemeckis – from classic films and with great appeal in special effects, such as ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Forrest Gump. ‘. However, its CGI made critics turn up their noses.

An ironic consensus among the reviews is that the film, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, “has no heart”, which is all the more weighed down by the fable’s content. Robbie Collin of the British newspaper The Telegraph gave it only one star and described the character Pinocchio as “a wooden nightmare”.

Pinocchio scene (Photo: Disclosure)

Collin added: “Pinocchio’s own design is so close to the original that he doesn’t even look like a puppet, but a piece of official Disney merchandise.” And about the performance of Hanks, the critic said that the actor does not shine. “That gives Tom Hanks little to do but recycle his accent from the Elvis Presley biopic” – in the Austin Butler-starring film, the two-time Oscar-winning actor plays the King of Rock’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Adrian Horton of the British Guardian newspaper was much more generous, giving it three stars but agrees with his colleague about the lack of life. “Something is wrong – the film is competently made, zealously performed, clearly worked with soul and yet, like its star, lacks a beating heart.”

Tom Hanks in Pinocchio (Photo: Disclosure)

Andrew Barker of Variety called the film a “hollow remake”. “All the meticulous detail cannot make up for the central void of the film’s digital creations.”

Despite the heavy criticism, the opening scene, which is very faithful to the original 1940 cartoon, was considered the best part of the 45-minute film.

The new version features child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, in addition to Hanks as Geppetto.

Scene from the movie Pinocchio (1940) (Photo: reproduction)

The film follows the original, chronicling the adventures of a wooden puppet whose lone creator, Geppeto, wished he were real, but has a surprising ending, which has also stirred controversy.

Another version of Carlo Collodi’s original story, set in the 19th century, will also be released this year, a dark stop-motion animation directed by Guillermo Del Toro (Oscar winner for the horror fantasy ‘The Shape of Water’).

Check out the trailers for the classic cartoon and the live-action version, now available on the Disney+ streaming service.