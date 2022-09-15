Neymar mocks the yellow card received for celebrating a goal by making a face: ‘Only with me’

After Paris Saint-Germain win over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, Neymar mocked the refereeing on his social networks. After noting the last goal of the French team in the match, the athlete received a yellow card for celebrating his goal by making his traditional face.

– Another victory, congratulations… But we’re still going, right? Celebration, (card) yellow, one more for the NJ list (Neymar Júnior). It’s just me that these things happen to. Next time, I’ll let the referees know what I’m going to do – said the star.

> See the Champions League table



With the goal in front of the Israeli team, the Brazilian national team star ended a fast of 11 games without scoring in the Champions League. The athlete has not hit the nets of rivals since December 2020.

With the victory, Paris Saint-Germain is at the top of Group H, with the same six points as Benfica. The French face the Águias at Estádio da Luz on the 5th of October in search of the isolated first place.

Different yellow cards 🟨 Give a reel ✅

Celebrating the goal making a face ✅ We follow ✋🏽😝🤚🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022

Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can’t happen.

I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed. And the judge? Not even to say he was wrong, he will!

a lot of lack of respect — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022