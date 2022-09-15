Neymar reveals what he heard from the referee after yellow for ‘grimac’

Credit: Reproduction / TNT Sports

Neymar showed a lot of irritation with referee Daniel Siebert after PSG’s 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League. Scorer of the third and final goal of the game, the striker was cautioned with a yellow card for celebrating by making a face.

The gesture has been common in Neymar’s celebrations this season, however, the referee interpreted it as a provocation by the Brazilian. In an interview with TNT Sports after the match, shirt 10 revealed that he had spoken with Daniel Siebert after the final whistle.

“I ended up meeting the referee (in the changing rooms). He just apologized, said he trusts me now. But now it’s soft… I have a yellow on my back. This (giving a yellow card for celebration) is a total lack of respect for the players. The referees are there to protect the players. It’s very sad,” he lamented.

“Football is getting very boring. Can’t celebrate anymore? I have to do what? Notify the referees when to celebrate? This is very bad not only for me, but for football,” she added.

Different yellow cards 🟨 Give a reel ✅

Celebrating the goal making a face ✅ We follow ✋🏽😝🤚🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022

Neymar’s numbers for the season:

Against Maccabi Haifa, Neymar reached the mark of 11 goals and seven assists in 11 games played with PSG this season. The Brazilian is the team’s top scorer so far, with one more goal than Mbappé. The French striker has scored 10 times in eight matches but still has no assists. Lionel Messi, in turn, has accumulated five goals and eight passes on goal in 10 games.

Neymar has been constantly praised by the French press and also by coach Christophe Galtier. On the eve of the match against Maccabi, the coach called attention to the ‘artist’ side of the Brazilian, but highlighted the collective side of shirt 10.

“Neymar is an artist. He is a player who works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively. He had a realization after last season that he was underperforming. He has very high goals, he started the season in shape, very fit. We have tried to put him in the best possible condition”, said the commander.