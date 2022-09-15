Neymar vents by card after celebration: ‘increasingly boring’

Neymar left his in PSG’s 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa, in a comeback, for the second round of Group H of the Champions League. However, he received a yellow card after celebrating the goal by grimacing and fired at the punishment, saying that football is “increasingly boring”

“Another victory, congratulations, but we’re still going, right? Celebration, yellow, one more for the ‘NJ’ list. It’s just me that these things happen. Next time, I’ll let the referees know that I’m going to do it. [mesmo]”, said the Brazilian, in Instagram Stories. He even wrote “increasingly boring football” in the record.

The goal of shirt 10 of the Parisian team and the Brazilian team happened at 43 of the second stage. Neymar received a pass ‘with GPS’ from Verrari and shot left-handed into the net. After the goal, he made his characteristic grimace celebration, but was punished with a yellow card.

Neymar still took to Twitter to express his indignation. In a provocative tone, the striker launched the hashtag ‘Release the celebration Daniel Siebert’, citing the name of the referee of the match. “I’m asking now, okay?”, he added in the publication.

He then commented further on the episode. “Total lack of respect for the athlete. This kind of thing can’t happen… I get the yellow card for simply not having done anything and I’m still harmed. What about the referee? Not even saying he was wrong, he will! criticized.

Neymar’s goal was his first in the Champions League since December 2020. The Brazilian ace went blank in the last edition and was fasting 11 games without scoring in the tournament, but managed to disenchant against the Israeli club.

With the result, PSG took the lead in Group H, with six points. The Parisians have the same score as Benfica, but they have the advantage for having scored more goals. The duel of the next round, scheduled for October 5, is precisely against the Portuguese, away from home.