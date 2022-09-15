Neymar’s ex-stepfather has crisis and considers quitting







Tiago Ramos, model Photo: @tiagoramoss_

The model Tiago Ramos24 years old, considered giving up The Farm 14 after a dynamic between the workers at the headquarters and the members of the Paiol. In this situation, candidates for the vacancy in the reality show had to give an opinion on the already confirmed participants. in turn, Claudia Baronesa harshly criticized the ex-stepfather of Neymar.

She recalled her fame of the model and declared that he would have already distorted a story with MC Gui, her son, to gain media.

“He had a very ugly attitude towards my son, that’s why I’m saying I have rancidity installed [do Tiago]. They played football in one place, on the same day, and my son had a… I don’t know how he talks. Playing ball there, he fell, got hurt, he went and victimized himself. He put it like my son had just kicked his ass. Gui asked what had happened and he said: ‘It’s all right’. The other day he was on the websites, he said that Gui had hit him, posted a photo and all of the bruised face”, he recalled.

Baronesa also stressed that Tiago’s rancidity has nothing to do with his romance with Nadine Santos, mother of Neymarit was with the attitude that the model had with his family.

“It’s not because of his story out here! His story out here is his story, he has to solve it. [O ranço] it’s for the lie. He said he missed a job the next day because of it [da briga], then he was dirty. He didn’t come up with the truth and that’s why I have my rancidity installed.”





Tiago Ramos has crisis after controversy in A Fazenda Photo: Record TV

After the dynamics, Tiago Ramos had what appears to be an anxiety attack, the boy cried and considered giving up The Farm 14. Voice choked and shaky, he tried to justify his state. “It’s like the guy feels like he doesn’t have a name. You have no idea what this is,” he said, who was welcomed by Bárbara Borges and Deolane Bezerra.

To alleviate the situation, Deolane commented a little about his own history and how he went through the same at the beginning of his fame.

“My love, I am 35 years old and have 3 children. I have undergraduate, graduate and I spent a year and a half as a cheated ex-widow. Do you understand that the five people who were there already wanted to be here? Do you understand? , they are in a vote. Everything they say there is to show the public who they are. It’s for the public to vote and bring it here. Are you going to fall for that?”, cherished the lawyer.