“No one expected this to happen now”; Leila is warned about ‘surprise element’ against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

O palm trees is focusing this week on the preparation for the next match valid for the Brazilian Championship. Without the presence of Raphael Veiga, who should no longer play in 2023, the coach Abel Ferreira design the starting lineup.

The next match will be against Santos, in a classic held at Allianz Parque, next Sunday (18), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. For the confrontation, Santos must have great news is the information reached the ears of Palmeiras this Wednesday (14).

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo should be hired to command Santos until the end of the season. Soon after, he would be part of the board, projecting the squad for 2023. Nobody expected this to happen now, but according to GE, the idol alviverde should settle the terms this Wednesday (14) and make his debut against Verdão .

Luxa won important titles in command of Palmeiras. The coach was Brazilian champion in 1993 and 1994, five times São Paulo champion in 1993, 1994, 1996, 2008 and 2020, once champion of the Rio-São Paulo Tournament in 1993 and once champion of the Florida Cup in 2020. prior to the arrival of Abel Ferreira.