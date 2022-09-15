Nubank allows clients to track the history of earnings from shares and FIIs

This Tuesday (13), the Nubank announced a new feature in their app. This is intended to give customers access to information and history in reais of earnings generated by variable income assets, such as real estate funds, shares and Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs). The new functionality is under development and will be gradually released to Nubank’s customer base.

Nubank’s idea is that users can use the application and have greater clarity about how often and in which variable income assets they receive profits. With this, it is possible to know how the payment history of each one of them is.

Details about the initiative

According to Fernando Miranda, vice president of Investments at Nubank, “in the experience of Nubank, we want to make this information more practical to help in decision making in a simple way. In the earnings payment history, for example, we provide visibility in the local currency. Thus, we believe it will help our client even more so that he can see his money work for him too”.

According to Nubank, the company will gradually release two other functionalities that it integrates, the investments of the application for variable income: the favorites area and the scheduling of the order of orders for the next business day of negotiations of the FIIsshares, BDRs and ETFs (index funds) when the Stock Exchange is closed.

In this area, the customer will be able to create different lists of favorite assets and customize them the way they want. To compose the lists, the client can select real estate funds, BDRs, shares and ETFs (index funds) favorites and list them in any order you like.

Nubank’s “Over-Limit Purchases”

Another innovation that Nubank brought to the financial market in the last week is the “Over-the-Limit Purchases”. It is important to note that such a function has existed in the financial market for a long time, known as emergency credit assessment. With this mechanism, it is possible for the user to carry out transactions that exceed the limit available on their credit card.

Nubank’s equivalent resource is still in the testing phase. For this reason, Over-the-Limit Purchases have been released gradually, only to a few customers. According to the company, the functionality is described as follows: “According to this new policy, any purchase that would be denied due to lack of maximum limit will be re-evaluated and, if applicable, we will offer an extra credit so that we can approve it”.

In some financial institutions, the emergency credit assessment can be charged. However, Nubank informs that in its version of the mechanism, the procedure does not result in fees for the user. However, as this is still an experimental phase, the contemplated users must agree with the terms, in the application, and participate in the test.

On the other hand, be aware that it is possible to request the cancellation of the test in the service’s service channels. A considerable detail is also about the evaluation, this does not guarantee approval in the mechanism. Financial institutions, including the Nubankconsider a number of factors before determining whether or not additional credit should be granted.