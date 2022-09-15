NUBANK tips to increase your card limit

One of the most requested credit cards in the country is the Nubank. The tool has several advantages, the most famous being the zero annuity. However, when released, the user may not be satisfied with the limit granted.

Fintech uses algorithm-based technology to define how much each customer will receive as a limit. In this sense, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.

The best tips to increase the Nubank card limit

Avoid delaying the payment of bills and invoices;

Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.

In addition, another factor that can help the client is not having a dirty name in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa. Being negative causes the credit score to drop quickly, consequently decreasing the chances of achieving a higher limit.

All Nubank credit cards

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. At first, among the many benefits offered by fintech, credit cards are the most requested by customers.

Currently, the bank offers users three card options, the goldPlatinum and Ultraviolet, each with special and unique conditions.

Nubank Gold and Platinum Cards

First, the two types of card are the most requested by customers in the Nubank. Both have several benefits, such as 0 annuity. However, the difference between the tools is precisely in the advantages available in each one.

Namely, on the Gold card, customers can enjoy an extended warranty of up to 1 year, promotions on purchases made with the tool, insurance and protection for prisoners and protection on purchases for accidental damage or theft.

On the other hand, on the card platinumusers can benefit from travel consultancy, concierge services, international offers, car insurance or medical emergencies in travel and corkage exemption (customers do not pay the fee on the 1st bottle of wine in restaurants).

The most used card in the day to day of the customers of the Nubank It is in Gold mode. However, for customers who travel a lot, Platinum is the best option.

Nubank Ultraviolet Card

The Ultraviolet modality is more recent than is available through Nubank. The tool has, first, a differential in its physical model, for being in silver color. In addition, this model is the one that offers the most benefits to customers. The main ones are:

1% cashback on credit purchases;

Yield of 200%, if the value is saved;

Extended warranty on purchases;

Insurance (price protection, purchase protection, luggage, travel);

VIP lounges at airports;

Monthly fee 40% lower than other offers on the market, in Black and Premium modalities.

How to apply for fintech cards?

The request for the tools can be performed quickly and simply through the channels of the Nubank.

To request Gold or Platinum cards, just follow the steps below:

First, to start the procedure, install the Nubank application on your phone;

Then, on the homepage, click on “Start”;

Enter your personal data and click on “Continue”;

Finally, to finish, read carefully and click on “Accept and continue” to agree with the company’s privacy policy.

The Ultraviolet card can be requested through the official website of Nubank. After making the request, the customer is placed on a waiting list. It is important to remember that for granting the tool, the bank does not require a minimum income.

The bank performs an analysis and, if approved, the citizen will receive an email from the fintech and a message will appear in the bank’s application.