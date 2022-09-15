Nursing sector will stop next Wednesday (21/9) – Nacional

Nursing professionals from Belo Horizonte protested last Monday (12/9) against the decision of the STF suspending the requirement of the law that creates the national floor of the category (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

After the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Lus Roberto Barroso suspended the requirement of Law nº 14.314/2022, which creates the national level of nursing, a stoppage of activities in the category was announced for next Wednesday (21/9) and should last 24 hours. The date was approved last Monday (12/9) during a meeting of the National Nursing Forum (FNE).

“Professionals who are unable to perform the stoppage throughout the day, should do so, at least, during periods of the day. (…) The professionals will promote constant vigils and set up permanent camps in a place to be defined by the regional union entities. It is important to emphasize that urgent and emergency care will be maintained, so as not to cause any type of lack of assistance to patients”, highlights an excerpt from the FNE note. Also read: BH nursing professionals maintain protests against STF decision

On July 13, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to create a federal law to establish a national salary floor for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants and midwives. Sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro on August 4 – who vetoed a section that provided for automatic adjustment – ​​the measure was suspended on Sunday (4/9) by the STF.

According to the PEC, the minimum remuneration for nurses should be R$ 4,750. Nursing technicians should receive 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives, 50%.

Now, the STF will decide until Friday (16/9) whether or not to uphold Barroso’s decision. In favor of suspension, the score is five votes to three so far.