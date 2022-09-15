OAB asks MP to investigate businessman who denied lunch box to Lula’s voter | Itapetininga and Region

According to the official letter, prepared by the Human Rights Commission, the OAB asks the body to investigate the case for alleged criminal practice.

Signed by the president of the commission, Jussara Fernandes Siqueira, the document states that the video released by Cassio Joel Cenali may have violated the fundamentals of the Democratic State of Brazilian Law, provided for in item III of the Federal Constitution, since the content would have disrespected, offended and vexatiously exposed to resident Ilza Rodrigues Ramos.

The complaint also states that “the attack on the freedom to vote affects not only individual political rights, but the entire democratic regime” and that the action is aimed at “ensuring public order and carrying out the electoral campaign and universal suffrage without any embarrassment, coercion, threat or lie”.

To g1, the president of the commission explained that all possible crimes committed by the businessman were typified and that she awaits the manifestation of the MP-SP regarding the complaint.

The images that reverberated last weekend were recorded by the businessman himself, on Wednesday, August 31, after a food delivery at the home of a resident of the city, in Jardim Bonfiglioli. (see at the beginning of the report).

According to her family, Ilza used to receive lunch boxes from the businessman every Wednesday.

“She stayed with three and helped two more families. He always took a picture to show that he was delivering the donations, only this time he came with the camera recording and she even scared”, says Ilza’s niece, Greyce Kelly Ramos Rodrigues.

There is no information on where the video was originally published, but it was played on the Jornalistas Livres’ Twitter account and had repercussions on social media. In the video, the businessman asks who the woman will vote for for president in this year’s elections: Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Lula (PT).

Then, when the woman answers that she is going to vote for the PT candidate, the man says: “Lula? So ok, she is Lula, as of today there is no more lunch box. It is the last lunch box that comes here. for Lula now, ok?”.

The video shows that the resident asked if the man was telling the truth, and he confirms: “Really, really. Okay, guys? There’s no more lunchboxes here, she’s going to ask Lula, okay?”.

Ilza’s niece said that, after recording the video, her aunt called her nervous, reporting what had happened. According to the family, after turning off the camera, the businessman said nothing more to the resident, got into his car and left.

“She thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t, because the other week he didn’t bring a lunch box. She even waited the other Wednesday to see if he came, but he didn’t,” says Greyce.

After the repercussion of the case, the businessman apologized for the recording and said he was sorry. (Watch below).

Emergency Aid and legal proceedings

As determined by the g1, Cassio received more than R$ 5 thousand in Emergency Aid and is responding to several lawsuits.

According to the Transparency Portal, of the 15 installments received, between April 2020 and October 2021, six were in the amount of R$600, two of R$300 and another seven in the amount of R$150, totaling R$5,250.

Emergency Aid is a benefit paid by the federal government, through the Ministry of Citizenship, to guarantee income for Brazilians in situations of vulnerability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also according to the investigation of the g1, the businessman responds to several cases in the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP). Among them, lawsuits for distributing bad checks in the purchase of cattle and for non-payment of Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU).

The g1 requested a position, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

The situation generated revolt on social media, and several people mobilized to find the woman who appears in the video and help her with donations. Politicians and celebrities shared the video.

On Twitter, candidate Lula wrote: “Hunger is to blame for the lack of commitment on the part of those who govern the country. Denying help to someone who is going through difficulties due to political disagreement is a lack of humanity. My solidarity with this lady and her family. Brazil will have better days again.”

The Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) also spoke about the situation on Twitter and proposed to donate food from the Agrarian Reform, produced by the settled families.

Presenter Luciano Huck said: “Hunger has no ideology. We need to strengthen what unites us and not what separates us. This ridiculous attitude is regrettable and inhumane. Help me get to this lady, please? I want to help her. Let’s go make a chain of good for her?”

The singer Daniela Mercury also spoke, as well as the singer Pablo Vittar and the comedian Antonio Tabet. (look above).

