Onlyfans Muse Contest will award winner with BRL 5,000

On the 26th, the first edition of the Brazilian contest “Musa do Onlyfans” begins. It will be a kind of sensual “reality” that will last three weeks.

During this period, the 10 participants (already defined after a “sieve”) will have to fulfill tasks, such as creating a sensual video on a certain topic.

The organization draws an analogy with “MasterChef”, where candidates have a limited time to present their dishes. In the contest too, with the difference that the candidates will have 48 hours to present their content.

These contents will be judged by a panel that will evaluate the items “creativity”, “sensuality”, “costume” and “script”.

The winner will receive the title of first Muse of Onlyfans, a cover of “SpicyFire” magazine and an advertising contract worth R$5,000.

Among the judges are Emme White, creator of erotic content and host of Prosa Guiada (Flow studios), and Adriano “Didi” Francino, host of the Pagode da Ofensa podcast.

All contests can be accessed (free of charge) through the Santa Caliente portal.

Onlyfans is the most successful paid content platform in the world, but it has become known for producing videos and erotic or porn content.

It has become an alternative for actors, actresses or ordinary people to earn extra income from subscribers and tips.

The platform takes 20% of the revenue from the subscriptions of content creators.

