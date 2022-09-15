Palmeiras defends almost three years of unbeaten run against Santos | palm trees

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras welcomes Santos at Allianz Parque, this Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), and will defend a sequence of almost three years without losing to the rival and six consecutive victories.

The last setback in the classic came in October 2019, when Jorge Sampaoli’s team made it 2-0 in Verdão led by Mano Menezes. Since then, there have been seven alviverde triumphs and two draws.

The current series is Palmeiras’ biggest unbeaten run against Santos since 1993, when it also went nine matches without losing.

This year, the rivals met on two occasions, and Verdão won both by 1 to 0, for the first phase of Paulistão and the Brazilian Championship.

Abel Ferreira’s team defends an advantage of eight points in the first position of the Brazilian, with 12 rounds to play.

According to the Spy Statistical geVerdão has an 81% chance of winning the national championship.

Remember the undefeated streak against Santos

5/29/2019 – Santos 0 x 1 palm trees – Brazilian

3/13/2022 – palm trees 1 x 0 Santos – Paulista

11/7/2021 – Santos 0 x 2 palm trees – Brazilian

7/10/2021 – palm trees 3 x 2 Santos – Brasileirão

5/6/2021 – palm trees 3 x 2 Santos – Paulista

1/30/2021 – palm trees 1 x 0 Santos – Libertadores Final

12/5/2020 – Santos 2 x 2 palm trees – Brazilian

8/23/2020 – palm trees 2 x 1 Santos – Brasileirão

2/29/2020 – Santos 0 x 0 palm trees – Paulista

