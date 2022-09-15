Pantanal: Renato ‘corners’ Zefa and tries to rape a domestic, who gets desperate and struggles: “Let go of me, devil!”

The information was released by columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”; Renato (Gabriel Santana) should have more prominence in the next chapters of the soap opera

Many emotions are in store for the final stretch of “wetland”. After being enchanted by Zefa (Paula Barbosa), Renato (Gabriel Santana) will show that “son of a fish, a fish is” and will try to commit evil against the maid. As revealed by columnist André Romano, of the “TV Observatory”, the heir of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will force intimacy with the nun.

In Pantanal, Zefa curses Renato

According to an alleged text written by Bruno Luperi, the girlfriend of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will be desperate with the situation, but will not stop reacting: “He speaks while caressing her body again, vulgar. Zefa again walks away. She takes it hard and corners it against the wall. She debates: ‘Let go of me, devil! Get your hands off of me’”.

Gutta catches the moment

gutta (Julia Dalavia), then, will catch her stepbrother in the act and demand satisfaction. “Can anyone explain what this means?”, asks the engineer. “Nothing, no, little sister… We were here, talking… And Zefa lost her mind. but it’s good“, the bad character will lie.

Tenório’s heir provokes his half-sister

The crook will even blame the maid and take the opportunity to provoke the daughter of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). “She came to rub herself on top of me, full of ulterior motives… I told her to put herself in her place and she felt offended (…) Watch out, little sister! Not everything is as it seems… You and Marcelo should know this better than anyone“, complete to. “you are a cretin“, will answer the beloved of Marcelo (Lucas Leto).