Patagonia founder goes “all in” on philanthropy

The concepts of philanthropy have just been updated.

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of the clothing retailer billboard Patagonia said today that it is giving away its entire company — a business valued at more than $3 billion and generating profits of about $100 million a year.

In effect, Yvon is transferring Patagonia to a series of trusts and a non-profit organization.

The deal will work like this: Yvon and his family are transferring all of the company’s voting shares, equivalent to 2% of the capital, to the Patagonia Purpose Trust.

This trust will be managed by family members and close advisors, who will ensure that Patagonia “continues to operate as a socially responsible business” and that it distributes its profits each year to environmental causes.

Already the common shares, which represent the remaining 98% of the capital, are being donated to a newly created organization called the Holdfast Collective. This NGO will receive all of Patagonia’s profits and use the proceeds primarily to fight climate change and fund social activists.

Yvon and her family did not receive any tax benefits from the transaction. They will have to pay US$ 17.5 million in taxes due to the transfer of the business to the trust.

“We hope this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a lot of poor people,” Yvon told The New York Times. “We will donate as much money as possible to people who are actively working to save the planet.”

Yvon’s decision makes him and his family the largest private donors in the United States.

“This family is a outlier huge when you consider that most billionaires give away only a fraction of their fortune every year,” said the founder of Inside Philanthropy, which tracks philanthropy efforts around the world.

According to him, the founder of Patagonia stands out even when compared to the signatories of the Giving Pledge, the commitment of wealthy families to donate a good part of their fortune during their lifetime.

“Even these families don’t give that much, and they tend to get richer every year.”

The eccentric solution fits the trajectory of Yvon — a former California climber who once lived in his car eating canned cat food he bought for five cents a glove.

To this day, Yvon wears ragged clothes, drives an old Subaru and divides her time between modest homes in Ventura and Jackson, Wyo. He has neither a computer nor a cell phone.

Yvon has made it clear several times that he never wanted to be a billionaire. To the NYT, he said that he was “annoyed” for appearing on the Forbes list: “I don’t have $1 billion in the bank. I don’t drive a Lexus,” he said.

The idea of ​​donating the company had to do with the succession planning of the business. At age 83, Yvon began to think about what to do with the company when he died.

“I didn’t know what to do with my company because I never wanted a company,” he told the NYT. “I didn’t want to be a businessman. Now I can die tomorrow and the company will continue to do the right thing for the next 50 years without me having to be around.”

Pedro Arbex