Pezzolano recognizes importance in “rebirth” of Cruzeiro and aims to go down in history with titles | cruise

– The reality is that they (fans) see it as a good job. They know it’s very difficult to come up, play like we play, with a high block, short team, trying to steal the ball. It’s not easy. What Cruzeiro achieved today, being superior to the rival, is very good. In points and inside the field, that’s what they value – evaluated the Uruguayan commander.

The coach also acknowledged that he arrived at a difficult time. The club’s context, two years in Serie B and going through an administrative transition, generated a lot of pressure. However, this situation did not scare him and he stated that he was convinced that he would do a good job after talks with the celestial board to take over the club. Pezzolano also admitted that he wants to go down in the history of cruisebut from a different perspective.