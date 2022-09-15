Phil Spencer offers a preview of what Xbox will bring to Tokyo Game Show 2022; event duration pleases

Some days of strong emotions are coming for fans of Japanese culture. And is that the Tokyo Game Show 2022the most important video game fair in Japan, is about to start and it will do so with an exceptional guest, none other than the Microsoft.

Now, in that sense, Phil Spencer offers a preview of what Xbox will bring to its Tokyo Game Show 2022 conference. It did so with a statement through the North American company’s website and which was later replicated by Xbox’s Japanese Twitter account.

The video of Spencer’s statement can be seen in the following tweet:

“We will celebrate alongside the vibrant and visionary players from across the region. You can see some of upcoming first-party and third-party games which I hope players love here in Japan and around the world,” Spencer said in the hours leading up to the Xbox conference at TGS 2022. As you can see, the head of Xbox hasn’t shared specific details about what we’ll see and what we won’t see, but he hinted that we won’t just have collaborations with companies. of third parties, but that the division of Microsoft original studios will also be present at the fair.

Another good news that surprised a lot of people was the duration of the event that will occupy 50 minutes! It’s a reasonable amount of time and we’re really curious to see what will be presented.

The only Japanese studio that is part of the Xbox Game Studios ranking is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within 1 and 2 and GhostWire: Tokyo, but Xbox might surprise us with something else we didn’t expect. One of the most awaited Japanese news by Xbox fans is the arrival of Persona 5 Royal to Game Pass, which will take place in October. Remember that the Xbox conference at Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be tomorrow, September 15, at 6:00 am (Brazilian time).