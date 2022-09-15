Philanthropy is essential to maintain SUS care in hospitals | Humanity in being. excellence in doing

The word philanthropy means “love of humanity”. In practice, it is the act of helping others through solidary attitudes and one of the main pillars for social development is the quality of health care.

In Curitiba, the Hospital Universitário Cajuru (HUC), of the Marist Group, is a reference in trauma care and kidney transplantation: it directly serves around 40 municipalities in the Curitiba region. Every year, there are 147,000 calls. It is more than the entire population of a city the size of Pinhais, in the metropolitan region, for example.

In addition to providing 100% SUS care, the HUC promotes the development of teaching and research as a teaching hospital at PUCPR. To maintain all this structure, the hospital has the help of volunteers who donate time and resources. Carolina Piva, Marketing and Resource Mobilization Manager at Grupo Marista, says that this is an essential exchange to guarantee the quality of service. But the rearguard of the public power is also fundamental.

“Because of its 100% SUS character, the hospital works with a monthly deficit of around R$1.5 million, which makes initiatives such as donations from individuals and corporations, parliamentary amendments, incentivized projects and events so important to help with financial balancepoints out.

The Cajuru University Hospital offers urgent and emergency care, surgeries, outpatient care and kidney transplantation. In addition, it has a group of more than 300 volunteers who help in the humanization of the hospital’s daily routine.

Events, business support and Income Tax donation help raise funds

This year, the first “Arraiá pela Saúde” was one of the solidarity events organized by the Hospital Universitário Cajuru, part of the Marista Group. The party had free admission and several attractions in Nossa Senhora de Salette square, in Curitiba. About 30 companies sponsored and supported the event.

The charity bazaar is another example of an initiative that helped raise funds. The products sold were donated by the IRS. In these two events, all the money raised was donated to HUC, to help maintain excellence in services.

There are also other ways to help. One of them is the programMarist friend”, an initiative that involves all the employees of the Marista Group and works as a fundraiser for projects at the Cajuru University Hospital and Marista Social Schools. Through “Amigo Marista”, employees allocate up to 6% of their income tax due to projects. The taxpayer, then, can have a discount on the complete income tax return or make the so-called “heart donation”, without thinking about the tax refund.

The Marista Group’s marketing and resource mobilization manager highlights the importance of initiatives such as events, partnerships with companies and the “Amigo Marista” program. “It is a way to raise funds, since the SUS pays around 60% of the value of a procedure”says Carolina Piva.

Investments in philanthropy have a direct return to society

A survey by the National Forum of Philanthropic Institutions (Fonif), in partnership with the independent consultancy Dom Strategy Partners and Audisa’s audit, highlighted how much philanthropy actions make a difference to the community. The data show that for every BRL 1 invested by the State in the sector with tax immunities, the counterpart is BRL 9.79 in benefits to the population in the areas of health, education and social assistance.

The director of Institutional and Governmental Relations of the Marist Group, Carmem Murara, emphasizes that philanthropic institutions play an important social and inclusion role. “These institutions reach places where the State, whether due to a lack of budget or structure, cannot be present”, it says. According to the Fonif survey, philanthropic hospitals represent 24% of health institutions in Brazil, and they are the only hospitals in 831 municipalities.

She further highlights that “tax immunity brings a benefit that can be measured through resources, but that goes beyond, as it inserts the counterpart in the promotion of social balance and essential care for people in vulnerability, contributing to reduce social inequality in our country”.

Philanthropic hospitals are still suffering the effects of the crisis

The global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has affected all sectors of society. Even the health area playing a vital role in this context, was not immune to financial difficulties. On the contrary: it was one of the most affected sectors.

At Cajuru University Hospital, demand during the pandemic exploded. “We don’t stop attending traumas, infarctions, people with strokes, emergency surgeries. We had to set up other health systems to meet Covid”explains the director of the HUC, Juliano Gasparetto.

The director of the HUC says that philanthropic health institutions represent more than 50% of SUS care in the country and more than 30% of high-complexity care.

Even after vaccination and the deceleration of Covid-19 cases, the reflexes caused by the crisis remain. While inflation accumulated in the last 12 months in Brazil exceeds 11%, Gasparetto explains that, in hospitals, the impact is much greater. “In the health area, inflation is around 20%, because a lot of things are imported, quoted in dollars”says.

On the other hand, moments of crisis tend to stimulate attitudes of solidarity. For Gasparetto, during the pandemic, people were able to understand more clearly the importance of philanthropic hospitals to the community. “The pandemic brought civil society closer to us. This is good because it increases the possibility of raising more funds. It’s a virtuous circle”emphasizes the director of the Cajuru University Hospital, of the Marist Group.