Pirate AirPods Owners Get Scared by New iPhone Barrier | Cell

Owners of pirated AirPods are having a real scare when trying to pair their headphones with their iPhone. It turns out that, with the arrival of the new iOS 16 system, Apple’s cell phone started to give an alert that it is not possible to “verify” the device. Even so, you can plug it in and listen to music normally.

The subject moves social networks – especially TikTok and Twitter – since the new iOS was released, this Monday (12). He even entered the most read topics this Wednesday (14).

Apple recommends that consumers verify that they are actually using a genuine AirPods. As you know, online stores are full of devices that resemble the look of the apple product, but which are actually manufactured by third parties. They are usually equipment that cost much less.

In some cases, the copies – mainly Chinese – were able to pass for AirPods, with the same ultra-intuitive pairing system as Apple, in which it is enough to bring the phone closer to the iPhone and a screen appears asking if the person wants to pair. Now it’s not that simple anymore: the consumer needs to go to Settings → Bluetooth to select the pirated AirPods.

Portion of users said that the battery got worse. Still, they are few complaints that fake AirPods stopped working complete.

Apple also warns, in the official documentation, that the pirated AirPods “may not perform as expected”. The recommendation would be for customers who are victims of counterfeiting to look for the place where the pirated product was purchased.

The AirPods 3 costs BRL 1,899 at Apple’s official internet store and costs BRL 1,739 on Amazon. A generic headphone with the same look as the apple product can cost less than R$70 on sites that notoriously import equipment from China.

Check user reaction

