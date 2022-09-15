Plan to overthrow Manoel Soares involves high levels of Globo and prostitutes | famous

A real bomb was revealed this Wednesday afternoon (14). It turns out that an alleged investigation of the TV Globo about a plan to overthrow Manoel Soares was exposed. The carioca broadcaster would be raising evidence that there is a plot on the channel for the presenter to be involved in the cases of harassment, already reports in the media.

According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, a member of the group of journalists for A Tarde é Sua, from RedeTV!, Manoel Soares would be the victim of a plan to remove him from the Meeting. The journalist assures that TV Globo has already opened an internal investigation into the case. Lo-Bianco went so far as to detail that a producer from the channel, but who is not part of the Meeting, started to frequent the backstage of the program with the aim of disseminating that Manoel would no longer be on the attraction.

Sonia Abrão’s columnist said that, according to his sources at Globo, the recent allegations of harassment against Manoel Soares would be part of the plan to remove him from the Meeting, harming the co-host’s reputation. “They started investigating the leak of this information. Since then, they installed a kind of audit to find out who would be leaking this information and discovered something much bigger”, began Lo-Bianco live on RedeTV!.

Still on the program A Tarde é Sua, the columnist assured that he had access to a document about the case: “We already had access to a preliminary report that has already been sent to the executive of Globo”. Revealed by the initials of BR, the Globo employee would have harassed the collaborators of the Meeting closest to Manoel Soares and induced these professionals to break off relations with the famous.

This same person would have coerced officials into confirming untrue complaints about Manoel Soares’ behavior, if journalists contacted him to investigate the allegations. Even though there is no evidence of Patrícia Poeta’s involvement, Lo-Bianco states that the producer was close to the presenter: “In this report, it was pointed out that this producer has a professional relationship with Patrícia outside the Meeting”.

Even though Patrícia does not appear in that report as a key part of the investigation, the famous became a target after the discovery of this relationship with the main suspect: “She began to be investigated now because of this professional relationship with the aforementioned person”, says Lo-Bianco. live on the program A Tarde é Sua.

Finally, still according to the columnist, the imbroglio would have involved the direction of TV Globo and even prostitutes: “in this report is the involvement of a director of TV Globo who would be harassing Manoel morally. This director is identified in this report with the initials RW […] The low was so extreme that they discovered through this report and interviews that even call girls were probed to appear saying negative things”, he detailed.

Read too: