Player who won BRL 1,000 from fans in Piauí surprises team

An unusual situation happened in football in Piauí last week. ZAgueiro do Picos-PI, which disputes the second division of the Piauiense Championship, Lucão was the hero of the turn over Tiradentes by 2 to 1 and won a gift from one of the team’s fans.

The player was surprised by one of the people who were in the stands of the Helvídio Nunes stadium and received R$ 1 thousand in R$ 100 bills. The scene was recorded by other fans and ended up going viral.

In an interview for the UOL Esporte, Lucas Silva, 25, revealed that he was not waiting for the bonus. He commented that something like this had never happened to him.

“I didn’t expect this money. When the game was over I was one of the first players to go to the dressing room. But then one of the club’s directors appeared in the dressing room saying that there was a boy who wanted to give me a thousand reais for the winning goal” , Lucas told the report. And he continued:

“This was the first time something like this had happened to me and it had never happened to my teammates either. Afterwards, talking to the staff, I thought: ‘How crazy, a fan giving me a thousand reais’. I didn’t know him, it was all of a sudden,” he added.

Lucão also revealed the destination he gave to the R$ 1 thousand he received from the fan. As a good teammate, he made sure to share some with his teammates.

“About the money, I had a fraternization with the team, because they also deserve it. Without them I wouldn’t have scored the winning goal and left with a positive result on the field. But I also had a part for myself”, he said.

To understand the importance of Lucas’ goal for Picos-PI, even with the defeat last Sunday (11), the victory over the Tiradentes made the club qualify for the semifinals of the competition.