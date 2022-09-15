Police investigate looting and attempted transfer of BRL 3 million before death of Mega winner

The police are investigating the attempted transfer of BRL 3 million and bank withdrawals carried out by the Mega-Sena winner found dead on the Bandeirantes highway, in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo.

The body of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, was abandoned with only his wallet and some documents.

The victim received a millionaire prize about two years ago after winning the Mega-Sena. The bet was made at a lottery in Campinas, also in the interior of the state.

The amount had been divided among the winners. Jonas, who previously lived a simple life, was left with just over R$47 million. At the time, the winner still took a long time to withdraw the award.





Even after becoming a millionaire, Jonas chose to continue to live with his family in the same neighborhood. He was known in the neighborhood for helping many colleagues financially.





Disappearance

Jonas disappeared on Tuesday (13). The family filed a police report the same day. According to the investigation, on the date of the disappearance, Jonas contacted the bank manager to transfer R$ 3 million, but the transaction was not authorized.

Hours later, the victim made two withdrawals worth R$1,000 and made a Pix worth R$18,600. According to police information, the transactions would have taken place at the bank’s physical branch, located 14 kilometers from the victim’s home.

Details of the account where the money was transferred and security cameras at the site should help with the investigation. So far, no one has been arrested. The victim’s cell phone and card have not yet been found.



