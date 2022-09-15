Portugal summons Cristiano Ronaldo, and coach minimizes concern about the star | league of nations

Coach Fernando Santos announced this Thursday the call-up of the Portuguese national team for the last commitments before the call-up for the 2022 World Cup, in the League of Nations. And, naturally, the star Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the names called, despite the unusual start to the season, in which he has spent more time on the bench.

Asked if he is concerned about the fact that CR7 has stayed at Manchester United and has not yet managed to become the absolute starter with Erik Ten Hag, the Portuguese coach assured that he continues to trust in the decision-making power of his great ace.

– Not with concern. I have been following him and he will play today, he will start. I pay attention to him and everyone else, I want to know if they’re going to play and what’s going on. Nobody here doubts that Ronaldo continues to be important for the national team – said Fernando Santos at the press conference after the list was released.

Fernando Santos indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo will start for United in the clash against Sheriff, from Moldova, this Thursday, in the Europa League. The Portuguese also started playing in the previous round of the competition, when the English lost to Real Sociedad – it was only his second start of the season at United. In another five, he came off the bench in the second half.

Portugal’s call-up

The call-up for the clashes against the Czech Republic and Spain had a new name: Tiago Djaló, defender of Lille, was called up for the first time. Some names have gained space again, such as midfielder João Mário, from Benfica, and striker Pedro Neto, from Wolverhampton.

Among the absences are midfielders João Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Otávio (Porto) and Renato Sanches (PSG), in addition to forwards André Silva (RB Leipzig) and Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton). It is noteworthy that no Sporting player has been called up – the team is going through a bad phase, being in seventh place in the Portuguese Championship.

Portugal visits the Czech Republic on September 24 and welcomes Spain three days later. The team still fights to advance to the Final Four of the League of Nations, being in second place of group 2, with seven points – one less than the Spaniards. Only the first place qualifies.

Check out Portugal’s call-up: