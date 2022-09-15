Prediction: Juventus vs Benfica – Champions League – 09/14/2022

This Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 16:00 GMT, Juventus and Benfica face each other for the second round of Group H of Champions League at Allianz Stadium in Turin. In a magical moment, the Eagles visit the Vecchia Signora to put the zebra for a walk.

Juventus

benfica

X-ray

Juventus in the current season

Last Sunday, Juve hosted Salernitana and ended up in a 2-2 draw after an absurd refereeing error that ruled out a goal by Milik in a legal position, even using VAR.

Vecchia Signora is far from having a solid start to the season, after all they come from three games without a win, fell in their debut for PSG and occupies only eighth place in the Italian Championship.

In urgent need of victory against the Encarnados, the coach Massimiliano Allegri works to replace important parts that are injured, such as Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba. In goal, Mattia Perin should be Szczesny’s replacement.

Possible Juventus lineup

perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro; Miretti, Paredes, McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic.

Recent form of Juventus

benfica in the current season

A spectacular start to the season for the Eagles, who have completely changed their level with the arrival of coach Roger Schmidt and dream of reaching the Champions League playoffs again.

In the group stage debut, Benfica hosted Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, and won 2-0, with consecutive goals from Rafa Silva and Grimaldo. On Saturday, the team took to the field for the Primeira Liga of Portugal and beat Famalicão 1-0, reaching its sixteenth consecutive victory of the season, counting the friendlies.

Who is pleasing the coach is Enzo Fernández, the young man who came from River Plate and quickly adapted and took over the midfield of the eagles. According to Roger Schmidt, shirt 13 surprised in the first half, acting as if he had been at the club for years.

Probable escalation of benfica

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, A. Silva, Grimaldo; Fernandez, Luis; Draxler, R. Silva, Mário Ramos.

Recent form of benfica

Retrospect Juventus vs Benfica

The last game between them took place in a friendly played in July 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

In 2014 they played in the semi-finals of the Europa League and Benfica prevailed, winning 2-1 at home and drawing 0-0 in Italy.

Streaming Juventus vs Benfica

Open TV no transmission

closed TV space

Predictions and predictions for Juventus vs Benfica

For the football presented by Juve, Benfica arrives with good chances to surprise according to the market.

With important absences, the Italian team still struggles to compete at their best level, but I think this positioning of the odds is exaggerated and that’s why I’m going to risk the Asian handicap 0.0 favorable to Vecchia Signora, a line that returns us the money in the event of a tie.

