Press praises MNM trio after PSG victory

The trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé played a leading role in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League. Each of the three stars scored the net in today’s match.

With that, the international press made a point of praising the players. Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’ highlighted that they “broke the illusion of Maccabi”, as the Israeli team started the game winning.

“At Sammy Ofer, there were two matches. The first lasted 60 minutes, and the great protagonist was Maccabi Haifa. The Israeli team managed to take the lead on the scoreboard and Messi equalized, but the weight and the chances continued to fall to the home team. another game, which lasted the other 30 minutes, had only one protagonist: PSG, who allowed first Mbappé and then Neymar to honor the difference between the two teams in the score to leave the final at 1-3”, he wrote.

French outlet ‘LÉquipe’ mentioned that Messi, Neymar and Mbappé guided Paris to victory in today’s clash.

“Thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain got out of the trap against Maccabi Haifa during the second round of the Champions League,” he published.

Cute moment!

In addition to giving the victory to PSG in today’s match, the trio MNM also starred in a very cute scene.

With the entrance of the players for the execution of the anthem of the Champions League, the children who are in front of the athletes at this moment ended up breaking the protocol by seeing Messi, Mbappé and Neymar up close.

Young people soon took advantage of the situation and embraced their idols.