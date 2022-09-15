Privatization of public banks leads to layoffs and dismantling of health and pension plans

The results of the privatizations of the Banco do Estado do Paraná (Banestado) and the Banco do Estado de São Paulo (Banespa) demonstrate the alertness of the workers’ movements that are fighting to remove the risks of privatization of Banco do Brasil and other important public companies.

“Loss of rights, mass layoffs, dismantling of health and supplementary pension plans. These were the results of the privatizations of Banestado and Banespa, which are about to turn 22 now, in October and November”, recalls the coordinator of the Company Committee of Employees of Banco do Brasil (CEBB) and member of the Defense Struggle Committee. of the Bank of Brazil, João Fukunaga. “In other words, in addition to not resulting in the much-promised increase in investments, economic expansion and modernization, the sales that buried the two companies destroyed the rights of employees incorporated into the purchasing banks”, he adds.

Banned Case

“The privatization process itself is very stressful. The company needs to demoralize itself and break the employees’ confidence in the future of the institution”, explains the former employee of Banestado and former president of CUT Paraná and the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch (Contraf-CUT), Beto von der Osten the Concrete.

He recalls that, three years before privatization, in 1997, the then board of Banestado, guided by the state government, warned employees that the company was going through a serious financial crisis.

“At the time, the bank had more than 12,000 employees. At the end of the year, the Legislative Assembly of the state passed a law to clean up the bank and a data room was opened to provide information on the company’s real situation for those interested in its purchase”, he highlights. In 1999, the public company underwent two voluntary redundancy programs that reduced the number of employees to 8,000.

In the process to settle the debts, the State of Paraná disbursed R$ 5.1 billion for Banestado, in values ​​at the time, to then hand over the institution for only R$ 1.6 billion, in October 2000, by auction to the Itaú bank. . Two years after privatization, 76% of the branches that were previously owned by Banestado were closed. In 2019, there were only 500 employees from the public bank on Itaú’s payroll.

“Banestado was privatized when it was almost 72 years old. For decades it was one of the most solid financial institutions in Brazil. It was the great partner of the economic and social cycles, allowing a leveling of development between the regions”, recalls Betão. “Exame magazine carried out a survey in 1998 showing that more than 90% of economic and infrastructure projects in Paraná were financed by Banestado. The institution was also a contemporary bank, introduced in banking automation since the 1970s. A pioneer with multiple-function cards and ATMs”, he adds.

Banespa case

Before privatization, Banespa also went through a process of demoralization. It became the largest state bank and the third largest commercial bank in the country. In the 60’s and 70’s, it was responsible for the expansion of São Paulo’s industrial park and large social and productive investments inside and outside the country. It was in the 1990s that he began to experience financial complications.

“Before privatization, Banespa was a bank where everyone would like to work. There was a policy of social, sporting and cultural integration. So, it is a bank that is greatly missed, both by employees and by customers”, highlights and former employee of the State Bank of São Paulo and current president of the Association of Employees of Grupo Santander Banespa, Banesprev and Cabesp (Afubestp), Camilo Fernandes dos Santos.

In November 2000, Santander purchased Banespa for R$ 7.05 billion, in an auction held on the Rio de Janeiro Stock Exchange. “Then came the voluntary dismissal programs, with more than 8,000 people joining, and successive branches closing processes,” recalls Camilo. “After privatization, the relationship with Banespa’s customers was no longer the most important, becoming the collection of goals, of results, like a common commercial bank. And this resulted in the illness of the employees who still continued”, he observes.

Pension funds and health plans

The history of privatization of public companies shows that, in practically all the companies sold, there are attacks on health and supplementary pension plans to reduce the rights of associates and the contributions and commitments of the sponsoring companies.

Camilo and Betão point out that, in the Banespa and Banestado cases, the attacks were profound, with the closing of pension plans, being restricted only to former employees, opening of another plan for new workers, with very reduced contributions from sponsors, transferring responsibility with the formation of the social security reserve almost exclusively for employees.

“The new controller, Banco Santander, weakened the governance of employees in health and pension entities, ended the management and investment committees and the election of workers to the boards. In other words, the participation of representatives elected by employees was reduced, and Santander increased its control to cut workers’ rights”, highlights Camilo.

He also says that Santander prohibited the entry of new employees from the public bank into the health plan, jeopardizing their future balance and survival. And, in the Banespa Social Security Fund (Banesprev), the pension plan for workers of the former public bank, members currently have to pay increasing extraordinary contributions to cover deficits.

Threats against BB

The Bolsonaro government’s Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has never hidden his desire to privatize public companies, including Caixa and Banco do Brasil. “What is the plan for the next 10 years? Continue with privatizations. Petrobras, BB, everyone joining the queue, and this being transformed into social dividends”, he even said in a virtual event of the International Chamber of Commerce Brazil, held last year.

“As with other important public companies that underwent privatization, BB has been undergoing a process of dismantling. In the last five years, the company closed 1,400 branches and reduced 23,000 employees. We also have the delivery of important subsidiaries of the bank to other companies in the market, such as the case of BB DTVM, BB’s manager of R$ 1.4 trillion in the financial market, to the Swiss bank UBS, under the cloak of ‘partnership’” , concludes Fukunaga.

The member of the Fight in Defense Committee of Banco do Brasil recalls that, as a public bank, BB acts differently from banks in the market, even when it comes to control other companies.

“In 2009, Banco do Brasil incorporated Banco Nossa Caixa, which at the time had 15,000 employees and 547 branches. Contrary to what was done in the privatization of Banestado and Banespa, BB did not fire anyone, nor closed branches, maintaining health and pension plans without reducing employee rights. And the new employees were able to adhere to BB’s job and salary plan, maintaining their career evolution”, he concludes.