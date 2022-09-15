prize of R$ 110 million

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Caixa Econômica Federal held, last Tuesday (13), the draw for the 2,519 Mega-Sena contest. Thus, as no one hit the six dozen, the prize accumulated for the 9th time and is estimated at R$ 110 million for the next draw, which takes place this Thursday (15).

Therefore, the draw took place at 8 pm last Tuesday, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The broadcast was live through the bank’s social networks and the dozens drawn were 20-08-03-36-57-38.

Although no player took the top prize, there were 88 hits in the corner, with one person receiving R$ 46,964.83. On the court, there were 6,736 winners, who received R$ 876.50.

Mega Sena Awards

First, the gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this percentage:

35% are distributed among those who match the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% is distributed among those who match 5 numbers (Quina);

19% distributed among matchers of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% accumulate and are distributed to those who match the 6 numbers in the final 0 or 5 contests;

5% accumulate for the first band – sena – of the last contest of the year ending 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

First, if there are no winners in any tier, the value rolls over to the next contest in the respective prize tier. Thus, the prizes expire 90 days after the date of the draw, that is, after this period the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (FIES).

The next draw takes place this Thursday (15th), starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time), and bets registered until 7 pm on the day of the draw participate.

What are the biggest Mega-Sena prizes?

Check below which were the biggest prizes of the Mega-Sena contests:

2,150, 11/05/2019, 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 289.4 million;

2,237, 02/27/2020, 2 winning bets; total award amount: R$ 211.6 million;

1,764, 11/25/2015, 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 205.3 million;

1,772, 12/22/2015, 2 winning bets; total prize amount: BRL 197.4 million

2,463, 03/19/2022, 2 winning bets; total prize amount: R$ 189.3 million;

1,655, 11/22/2014, 2 winning bets; total award amount: R$ 135.3 million;

2161, 06/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 124.2 million;

2189, 09/18/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: R$ 120 million;

1120, 10/06/2010; 1 winning bet; total award amount: R$ 119.1 million;

1,486, 05/31/2022; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: 117.5 million;

1,575, 02/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize amount: 111.5 million.

