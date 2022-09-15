Promotion of Heineken on WhatsApp is a scam; know how to protect yourself | Social networks

A new scam involving the Heineken brewery has been circulating on WhatsApp since the beginning of September. the fraud, titled Heineken Oktoberfest Promotion 2022is the updated version of another also published on the messenger in mid-2020, and shares a link that, after being filled in, would supposedly present the user with a minibar containing 30 units of the beer. This “promotion”, however, is false and poses a risk to your data. – which can be stolen via phishing and then used by criminals.

The scam works as follows: the user receives a link that promises a fridge with 30 units of Heineken. To receive the supposed prize, it is first necessary to answer a test. The website to which people are directed simulates the colors of the brewery’s palette, in an attempt to convey more credibility, and even announces that there are few units of the “gift” left to cause a sense of urgency.

1 of 1 Scam of alleged Heineken promotion circulates on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Heineken’s alleged promotion scam circulates on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

After taking the test, users then need to share a series of data to “receive” the prize. This is the most dangerous part, because this is where cybercriminals gain access to your personal information – which can later be used for various other types of scams. In the first version of the scam, published in 2020, about 159,000 users were victims of the false promotion.

O TechTudo contacted the brewery to understand if there is any such promotion. In response, Heineken explained that it “does not create promotions of this type”, does not “actively request data” and does not “perform calls through WhatsApp”.

In Google Trends, a tool that monitors Google searches, there was a sudden increase in searches for terms such as “heineken promotion” and “heineken promotion” last Monday (12). According to comments on social media, the new version of the scam has been circulating since at least last Wednesday (7) on WhatsApp.

How to protect yourself from scams on WhatsApp?

The main way to protect yourself from scams like this on WhatsApp is not opening the links and reporting them as spam. To do this, just open the app, press the received message and then tap “Report”. Also, if you have received the content of an unknown number, a good measure is to block the sender in question.

Another interesting and valid tip for any promotional link received via WhatsApp is to check on official websites if the promoted promotion really exists. If you don’t find material about it in reliable sources – such as on Heineken’s own website, for example -, don’t open the link or fill out the questionnaires available on it.

In addition, another valid action for these cases is to use an address checker to analyze whether a link is a scammer or not – like the one in dfndr lab, for example, from PSafe. To do so, just enter “https://www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/” (without quotes) and then paste the link received in the available tab.

With information from Google Trends

