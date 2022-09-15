Psychological thriller that just debuted on Netflix is ​​one of the masterpieces of recent cinema

What happens in the impenetrable privacy of two adults who agree to continue a relationship even in the face of mounting difficulties would certainly intrigue the most inventive of fiction writers. Love starts to dress in rags of violence, and even so, it seems to contain deep down the smudge of enchantment that one day was able to unite these two souls for what was enunciated as a common destiny, strong enough to face the harshness of existence. A magical territory where only the images of what must be kept are condensed, a very limited fraction of memory reverberates through thought in an endless spin, giving the illusion that love is a linear story, without any mishap or any misunderstanding, defiling the logic and making life what we would like it to be, not what it actually is. A superhuman effort is made to keep the memory of the good times always ready, in the guise of a very strong tranquilizer, the only way to support lovers who are no longer able to arouse any more pleasurable emotion. Both are left to want the other to disappear, and despite this eventually happening, there are still scores to settle that do not admit comfortable forgetting.

Pains that resist the passage of time and inspire revolutionary discoveries — and damned — are Leigh Whannell’s raw material in “The Invisible Man” (2020), a chronicle of relationships that extend beyond the bearable and become a martyrdom for parties, even if one of them accuses the blow more than the other and pays too high a price for wanting to be happy. Whannell became notable for giving an essence of humanity to scripts that excel in extolling fantastic or technological aspects of the story, a quality that is more than evident in “Upgrade: Update” (2018), for example. “The Invisible Man” reinforces this concept, supported by the flawless text by HG Wells (1866-1946), one of the most iconic authors of the best science fiction literature. Wells’ secret, deciphered and reproduced in the director’s text, is to carry the ink of the imagination to the fullest without giving up developing the intimate conflict of his characters, which are not eclipsed by the theme and remain in the spotlight all the time.

One of the strengths of Whannell’s narrative is to stay in the present and present the characters by suggesting that what is happening on the screen is not crazy – when we all know how delusional the book that gave rise to it, written in 1897, and current and even prophetic in presenting the subjects on which he touches with the greatest caution. Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass is the fragile woman in which the director invests a good part of his hopes, guaranteeing a more or less secure return thanks to the amazing control that the actress achieves over her protagonist, a performance that can also be seen in “Us” (Us). 2019), Jordan Peele’s racialist dystopia. Moss is undoubtedly the right performer for the exact role; its not obvious beauty is a capital that it uses without shame in order to make credible the plot of a somewhat abandoned woman who finds herself completely dependent on her boyfriend, Adrian Griffin, the renowned scientist played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen — to me It seems to me that Jackson-Cohen is perhaps too young (and too good-looking) to be the physics badass Whannell wants us to think he is, but let’s go. After bringing the sequences in which the mismatch that reigns between the two is evident, with coldly studied dialogues, the film turns to the terror that justifies it, at a time when the frames, sometimes wide, sometimes claustrophobic, and the scene direction meticulous — especially in the passages in which Cecilia is tormented by her ex-companion, who returns from death as a very real specter — give the dimension of the ordeal that the character will suffer until the end, at which time the director raises a doubt. terrifying.

Movie: The invisible man

Direction: Leigh Whannell

Year: 2020

Genres: Thriller/Terror

Note: 9/10