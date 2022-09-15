Pushing the bar: YouTube is testing showing 5 ads before videos

Who has never been annoyed with YouTube when playing a video and, before watching the content, having to see two mandatory commercials. If the ads with the option to skip are already annoying, the obligatory ones take the patience of anyone. But not everything is so bad that it can’t get worse. O YouTube is silently testing the possibility of showing 5 ads before videos.

As of last week, some users are reporting on Twitter and Reddit that the company is showing 5 advertising pieces before the videos. And to make matters worse, none of the ads can be skipped. Will it be a way to pressure the user to subscribe to YouTube Premium?

5 mandatory ads… Is it soft!?

According to user reports on social media, each of the 5 ads lasts for 6 seconds. So, before you can actually watch the video content you want, you will need to see 30 seconds of annoying, non-skippable ads.

YouTube currently displays two ads. The placement of advertising pieces also has an average duration of 30 seconds. But in at least one of the ads there is the option to skip. The “lucky ones” who entered the platform tests were not satisfied at all.

One of them complained on Twitter: “So @YouTube 2 ads weren’t enough now you want to play 5 ads that nobody cares and I CAN’T SKIP?”

Only @YouTube 2 ads weren’t enough now y’all wanna play 5 ads that no one cares for AND I CANT SKIP ? — Mermaidvee🧜🏽‍♀️ (@BadGyalVeeVee) September 7, 2022

Test for a small group of users

Apparently, YouTube is testing this possibility very discreetly. Obviously, no official announcement has been made about it. But the amount of people reporting the 5 sequential ads is still small compared to the video platform user base.

Also on Reddit, users who live in the United States and Canada report that they still see “only” two ads before each video. Here in Brazil it seems that no one was selected for the test. I scoured the social networks and also didn’t find any Brazilian users complaining about the abnormal amount of ads.

Obviously, the search giant did not give further details about the tests. So we don’t know if she has plans to expand this new ad format to other markets. But I don’t really doubt that. This can be a very efficient way to get more people to subscribe to YouTube Premium. The ad-free version of the video platform costs BRL 20.90 per month.

YouTube gave some explanations

hmm…this may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they’re only up to 6 seconds long. if you’d like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 7, 2022

With the backlash that the test gained on Twitter and Reddit, the YouTube team felt the need to speak out. The platform said these ads are called bumper ads. They actually have 6 seconds and cannot be skipped.

This ad format already exists on the platform. However, they never appeared in such a huge following. In fact, seeing 1 out of 5 in the corner of the screen gives a mini despair, even if the total amount of time is “only” 30 seconds.

In addition, the YouTube development team asked users to submit their feedback through the YouTube tool itself. So they can get to know the opinion of users more accurately.

