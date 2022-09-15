Putin will force people to choose between eating or warming up this European winter

Although some Russian soldiers in the Ukraine have ceased to support the shameful war of Vladimir Putin, his hastily withdrawal does not mean that Putin is surrendering. Last week, in fact, he opened up a new front—in the field of energy. Putin thinks he has found a cold war that he is capable of winning. He will literally try to freeze the European Union this winter in the Northern Hemisphere, blocking Russian supplies of natural gas and oil to pressure the European bloc to leave Ukraine.

Putin’s predecessors in the Kremlin used freezing winters to defeat napoleon and Hitlerand Putin clearly thinks that this is his trump card to defeat the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskywho told his people last week: “Russia will do everything during the 90 days of this winter to break Ukraine’s resistance, Europe’s resistance and the world’s resistance.”

I wish I could say with certainty that Putin will fail, that the Americans will fill the shortage and outpace their production. And I wish I could write that Putin will regret his tactics, because they eventually turn Russia’s energy czar of Europe into an energy colony of Europe. China — where Putin currently sells much of his oil at a steep discount to make up for the loss of Western markets.

Gas pipes from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a plant in Lubmin, Germany, on September 7. Russian energy supply to Europe dwindled with war in Ukraine Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke / EFE

Yes, I wish I could write all of that. But I can’t — not as long as the US and its Western allies continue to live in a fantasy world in which we push a button to make the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

I would very much like that to be possible. This column has been dedicated for 27 years to advocating clean energy and climate change mitigation. I still absolutely — completely — defend these goals. But it is impossible to desire the ends if you do not also desire the means.

And we have demonstrably not done that!

Despite all the investment in wind and solar generation over the past five years, fossil fuels — oil, natural gas and coal — still accounted for 82% of the world’s total primary energy supply in 2021 (used for heating environments, in transport and electricity generation), a decrease of only 3 percentage points over that five-year period. Just us United Statesin 2021 around 61% of the electricity consumed was generated by fossil fuels (mainly coal and natural gas), while around 19% came from nuclear power plants and around 20% from renewable sources.

In a world that is home to burgeoning—and energy-hungry—middle classes in Asiaat Africa and on Latin America, it takes huge amounts of clean energy to change even the slightest bit our energy menu. It is not enough to press a button. We have a long transition ahead of us, which we can only achieve if we urgently adopt smart, pragmatic thinking about energy policy—which, in turn, will result in greater climate security and greater economic security.

Otherwise, Putin will continue to be able to severely punish Ukraine and the West.

Before the war in Ukraine began, Russia supplied approximately 40% of the natural gas and half of the coal that Europe uses to heat environments and generate electricity. Last week, Russia announced that it is suspending most of its natural gas exports to Europe until Western sanctions on Russians are lifted. Putin also promises to cut all oil exports to Europe if Western allies go ahead with their plan to limit the amount they pay for Russian oil.

Image shows Germans in Lubmin, Germany protesting against the stoppage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Poster reads ‘Start Nord Stream 2’ Photograph: Stefan Sauer / AP

Without economically accessible alternatives to supply the supply of natural gas, according to the Financial Times, some factories had to close in Europe, “unable to pay the cost of fuel”. Energy bills — up to 400% higher in some European countries — “are driving consumers out of poverty”.

Some may have to choose this winter between eating or keeping warm. This forces their governments to offer massive subsidies, distorting their budgets, in hopes of avoiding populist backlash and pressure to make Ukraine surrender to Putin — and some countries are returning to burning coal.

If we want to bring oil and natural gas prices down to reasonably low levels to fuel the US economy while helping our European allies escape Russia’s clutches while accelerating our production of clean energy — call it our “Energy Triad” — we need a transition plan that balances climate security, energy security and economic security.

The president Joe Biden has just given a huge boost to clean energy generation in the US with its environmental package, which also encourages cleaner production of natural gas and oil through smart incentives aimed at decreasing leaks during their exploration and encouraging producers to invest more in carbon sequestration technologies.

Image shows a ship with natural gas storage in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on October 29, 2021 Photograph: AP

But the most important factor in rapidly expanding our oil and natural gas exploration and our solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric or nuclear generation is giving the companies that undertake them (and the banks that finance them) the regulatory certainty that, if If they invest billions, the government will help them quickly build transmission lines, gas and oil pipelines to transport their energy to market.

Greens love solar panels but hate transmission lines. Too bad this approach doesn’t save the planet.

Philip Anschutz, a conservative billionaire who made his fortune extracting oil, is trying to build an electricity transmission line to connect his giant wind farm in Wyoming with the market it purports to serve in Las Vegas. Planning began 17 years ago, but it wasn’t until December that Anschutz finally reached “an agreement with a Colorado ranch to cross their land” with clean electrons on their way to market, Bloomberg reports.

“Many of the best places to produce clean energy are remote deserts and isolated plains,” the report added, “but stretching transmission lines to reach these regions can take a decade or more, given the required permits from private landowners, state and federal government agencies. The delay in obtaining these permits is one of the biggest threats to US President Joe Biden’s ambitions to rid electricity grids of fossil fuels.”

To win Senator Joe Manchin’s crucial support for Biden’s environmental package, Democratic leaders in the Senate, led by Chuck Schumer, agreed to a side pact: backing a bill that seeks to expedite, but not eliminate, environmental impact assessments and other regulatory reviews that often hamper the licensing of transmission lines, gas and oil pipelines necessary to make projects involving natural gas, oil and solar and wind generation economically viable. If our main path to decarbonization is to electrify vehicles and generate electricity from renewable sources, we will need more transmission paths to circulate more electricity — and we will need more natural gas-powered support systems for days when the sun doesn’t shine. or the wind does not blow.

For these and other reasons, Biden wants this licensing package passed, as do nearly all Democratic senators. Schumer plans to tie it to the permanent draft resolution that Congress must pass to keep government open after the fiscal year ends on September 30. Sadly, Senator Bernie Sanders was against it — as were more than 70 federal Democrats, most of them from the Progressive Bench of Congress. It is unclear how many of them will go so far as to block the government funding law if their text includes such licensing legislation, but there will be a few.

So oil company lobbyists have been asking Republican congressmen to vote in favor of the legislation to compensate progressives who say no. But the GOP told the oil companies to fuck off. Republican congressmen will in no way contribute to another Biden success.

I don’t know who is more irresponsible: the virtuous and proud progressives who want a sudden and immaculate green revolution, with solar panels and wind farms but no new transmission lines or pipelines; or the cynical Republicans pretending to be toughs, who would rather see Putin win and our energy companies lose than do what’s right for the US and Ukraine by agreeing with Biden.

I never tire of repeating: The current US energy policy has to be the arsenal of democracy to defeat Petroputinism in Europe, providing the oil and natural gas so urgently needed by our allies at reasonable prices, so that Putin will not be able to blackmail them. This has to be the engine of economic growth, providing the cleanest and cheapest fossil energy possible as we transition to a low-carbon economy. And it has to be the first step towards generation at scale from renewable sources, to bring the world to that low-emissions future as quickly as possible. Any policy that does not maximize these three aspects will make us less healthy, less prosperous and less secure. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO