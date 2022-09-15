Quaest: in Rio, Castro extends advantage over Freixo and Bolsonaro overcomes Lula

The Senate race is led by Romário. Alessandro Molon appears in second place edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – A Quaest survey, commissioned by Banco Genial and released this Thursday (15), shows that the governor of Rio de Janeiro and candidate for reelection, Cláudio Castro (PL), increased his advantage over the second-placed, Marcelo Freixo (PSB).

Castro now has 31% of voting intentions and Freixo 21%. In the previous round of the poll, Castro had 25% and Freixo had 19%.

Cláudio Castro – 31%

Marcelo Freixo – 21%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT) – 7%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU) – 4%

Paulo Ganime (New) – 2%

Juliete Pantoja (Popular Unit) – 2%

Wilson Witzel (Women’s Party) – 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB) – 1%

Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO) – 1%

Undecided – 13%

Braco/Null/Will not vote – 16%

second round

In the projection of the second round between Castro and Freixo, the governor would win by 42% to 34%.

Against Neves, Castro would win by 43% to 24%.

Senate

Romário (PL) leads the Senate race in Rio.

Romario – 37%

Alessandro Molon (PSB) – 13%

Cabo Daciolo (PDT) — 9%

Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil) – 9%

André Ceciliano (PT) – 4%

Professor Helvio Costa (DC)* – 1%

Marcelo Itagiba (Forward) – 1%

White/Null/Will not vote – 17%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 9%

*Application rejected by TRE-RJ

presidential election

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) surpasses former president Lula (PT) in voting intentions in Rio de Janeiro. According to the survey, the head of the federal government scores 40%, while the PT 36%. Lula lost three percentage points in relation to the previous survey.

The projection of the second round shows a technical tie, with Bolsonaro with 45% and Lula with 44%.

The survey interviewed 1,500 voters in Rio in person between September 10 and 13. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers RJ-06349/2022 and BR-01798/2022.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.